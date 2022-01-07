22 people including tourists, SDM test positive for COVID-19 in Manali

As many as 22 people including tourists and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg on Friday.

"22 people including tourists, SDM Manali test positive for COVID19 at Manali, all infected are advised home quarantine," said Garg.

The state reported 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the active tally at 1,655.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh Government had on Wednesday announced a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

"Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am throughout the State besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms and langers," said Himachal Pradesh Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

He further said that 50 per cent of gatherings will be allowed at marriage and banquet halls.As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 859 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor