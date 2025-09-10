22 Telugu people return from Nepal, 195 to be airlifted tomorrow

Amaravati, Sep 10 Twenty-two Telugu people stranded in Nepal amid ongoing unrest returned safely to India via Bihar on Wednesday, while 195 others will be airlifted on Thursday (September 11)

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday night that 22 individuals stranded in Nepal have safely returned, while efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of the remaining individuals.

A 218-seater IndiGo flight is on standby in Delhi and will fly to Kathmandu on Thursday. Subject to clearances, the flight will depart from Kathmandu in the afternoon.

Passengers will be escorted to the airport under security provided by the Nepal Army.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in close coordination with the Government of India, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Nepalese authorities, initiated the evacuation of stranded citizens. According to an official statement, a comprehensive plan has been prepared with support from the Indian government and local authorities in Nepal.

A total of 217 citizens from Andhra Pradesh have been traced across Nepal, and all are in regular contact with authorities. Of these, 173 are in Kathmandu, 22 in Hetauda, 10 in Pokhara, and 12 in Simikot near the Nepal-China border.

Out of the stranded citizens, 118 (55 per cent) are women and 98 (45 per cent) are men. Nearly 70 per cent are above 50 years of age, with 31 per cent above 60 years. The largest groups are from Visakhapatnam (42), Vizianagaram (34), and Kurnool (22), with others spread across 22 districts.

Communication with stranded citizens confirms that the situation has stabilised after the Nepal Army took control. A curfew is in force till 6 a.m. Thursday, after which movement will be permitted.

Citizens in Kathmandu are staying in hotels at varying distances (1 km-4.5 km) from the international airport.

Twelve citizens stranded in Simikot will be moved by a Nepalese airline on Thursday morning to Nepalgunj on the Uttar Pradesh border. Helicopters are on standby in case the flight is cancelled.

For those stranded in Pokhara, efforts are underway to arrange a 14-seater charter flight to Nepalgunj, subject to the Nepalese Air Force’s clearance, followed by road movement to Lucknow.

According to officials, 22 citizens stranded in Hetauda have begun road travel towards Raxaul (Bihar border). The DM and SDM of Motihari, Bihar, have been briefed to assist with immigration. AP Bhawan in New Delhi will coordinate onward movement to Andhra Pradesh.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh assures all families that every effort is being made to safely evacuate and bring back all 217 stranded citizens. Dedicated teams are in constant touch with the Embassy of India, the Government of India, and local officials in Nepal and Bihar to ensure a smooth evacuation process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor