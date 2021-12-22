22nd December National Mathematics Day, know some interesting facts about genius Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan

Mathematics plays an important role in our lives, it is also one of the most important subject in studies.

And to mention it's importance India every year celebrates National Mathematics Day on 22 December. Since 2012 India celebrates Mathematics day, in order to observe the birthday of historic Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan who has widely made his contribution in this field.

In 2012 former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Declared the date as National Mathematics Day, in order to pay honour to Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Here are some interesting facts about the genius Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan

• The great Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan was a gifted child, at the age of 11 only he could able to solve advance maths.

• Srinivasa Ramanujan was genius in Maths and couldn't able to concentrate on other subjects, that's the reason his sclorship got rejected because he failed in all other subjects except Maths.

• R Ramachandra Rao was like a god for Ramanujan, because of poverty he wasn't able to continue further studies, until Ramachandra discover his talent and helped him financially.

• 1912 Ramanujan worked in Madras Port Trust, where his co-workers recognised his talent and advised him to go for further studies.

• And one of his colleague refered him professor GH Hardy of Trinity College, Cambridge University. In 1913 he met Hardy and a year after he went to the Trinity College.

• In 1916 he received a degree from Cambridge University, after which he went to publish several brilliant letter on Maths with the help of Hardy.