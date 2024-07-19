23 flights cancelled at Hyderabad Airport due to Microsoft outage

Hyderabad, July 19 As many as 23 domestic flights were cancelled at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday due to Microsoft global outage.

The disruption in IT services forced various airlines to cancel 12 departure and 11 arrival flights, airport sources said.

This was the status in the afternoon. With the IT services yet to be restored, the number of cancelled flights may further go up during the day.

"We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information," RGIA said in a message to passengers.

A large number of flyers were checking with the airlines about the status of flights. Those who had reached the airport but were later informed about the cancellation of their flights were seen enquiring with the airlines about the refund or possible restoration of services.

