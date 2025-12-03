23 officers from 14 nations participate in CBI's ITEC course on 'Investigation Abroad'

New Delhi, Dec 3 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organised the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Course on "Investigation Abroad", which was attended by several participants from other countries.

The training programme was organised between November 26 to December 2 at at CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, the CBI said on Wednesday.

The training programme was inaugurated on November 26 by N. Venugopal, Additional Director, CBI.

According to a press note by the CBI, a total of 23 participants from 14 ITEC member countries viz. Nepal, Malaysia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Bhutan, Maldives, Thailand, Mongolia, Tanzania, Kenya, Liberia, Ghana and Vietnam participated in this one-week programme.

"N. Venugopal, AD, CBI had an interaction with the participants of the course on November 26 26 and he elaborated on the significance of Investigation Abroad in the matters of Transnational Crimes," it said.

The CBI Academy conducts ITEC courses every Year for the participants of ITEC member countries.

These ITEC courses are being conducted under the sponsorship of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The course is aimed at enhancing awareness, knowledge and practical skills which are necessary to successfully navigate the complexities of international investigation.

Notably, earlier this year in July, the CBI participated in Operation HAECHI-VI launched by Interpol targeting seven specific types of crimes, namely, cyber-enabled financial crime, voice phishing, love/romance scam, online sextortion, investment fraud, money laundering associated with illegal online gambling, business email compromise and e-commerce fraud.

During Operation HAECHI-VI, the International Operations Division of CBI closely coordinated with the FBI, the US Department of Justice and the German authorities, and arrested eight offenders and identified 45 suspects who were indulging in transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes and subjecting the minor girls to sexual offences online.

"Cash amount of USD 66,340 was recovered from the offenders, and 30 bank accounts involved in the crime were blocked," the agency earlier said in its press note.

"CBI, acting upon operational inputs received from FBI, US Department of Justice, apprehended two offenders who were targeting minor US girls online through social media platforms, inducing and intimidating them to share their obscene images/videos," it added.

