23 soldiers reportedly missing after cloud burst in Sikkim

Gangtok, Oct 4 At least 23 soldiers are reportedly missing after a sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the cloud burst triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.

Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm the details.

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream, the Army PRO said.

“Sudden increase in water level has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.Twenty-three personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway.”

Further details of the disaster are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor