2,350 Students and Visitors Attend VITM's Three-Day Engineering Fair

Nanotechnologies have the potential to solve many of the world’s current problems, like clean water supply, the energy efficiency of renewable energy production, efficient cancer treatments, etc. and this is a unique opportunity for India to take advantage of the underlying potential of this material.” Stated Aveek Bid an Associate Professor in the Physics department of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) as the chief guest at the valedictory session of Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum’s Engineering Fair in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Prof. Bid’s research focuses on experimental quantum transport in mesoscopic devices. Bid further said, “Being enslaved to colonial rule, India missed the Industrial Revolution which occurred at the beginning of the 20th century. Now we have ample opportunities to avail all the benefits of the Information Revolution by concentrating efforts in the field of nanotechnology research.”

It is to be noted that for the students of Industrial training institutes and polytechnics, the fair was organized from 12th to 14th March followed by a team quiz on “Science and Technology”; project presentation contest; seminar on the subject of “Recent Trends in Science and Technology” were organized. 34 students from 17 institutions participated in the seminar and 31 students from 16 institutions participated in the team quiz. To showcase their innovative engineering skills, 116 students presented 63 projects and models on various themes of engineering fields. On the concluding day, at the valedictory session, Professor Aveek Bid distributed prizes to the winners of the fair. In the ITI category for Mobile smart dustbin model, Srinivas Naik and Yathish S, students of Sri Raghvendra ITI got the first prize. Similarly, in the Polytechnic category for Unmanned detense smart shooting vehicle model students of PES Polytechnic, Amith Vikrama S and Arvind Jayanth BS got first prize.