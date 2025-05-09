24 airports shut, airlines issue travel advisories amid tensions between India-Pakistan

New Delhi, May 9 The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that 24 airports across the country have been temporarily closed for civil flight operations as of Thursday evening amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, which soared further after a Pakistani drone and missile attack on Indian cities in Jammu, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In response to the elevated threat level, several Indian airlines have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to plan accordingly and cooperate with the enhanced security checks.

The Ministry did not specify the duration of the closures or the reasons behind the move.

The closures are part of a broader security protocol, with several of the affected airports located close to the international border or in strategically significant areas.

The grounding of civil flights is expected to impact connectivity in northern and western India, and travellers have been urged to check with airlines before heading to the airport.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has advised all airlines and airports in the country to strengthen security measures.

All passengers will go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC), often known as pre-boarding inspections, at all airports.

Vehicles will be carefully examined at all airport terminals, IDs will be checked before admittance, and passenger luggage will be scrutinised at random. Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been prohibited. Air Marshals will be deployed accordingly.

"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes so that no untoward incident takes place in the country. Accordingly, utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders," BCAS said in its order.

Air India said, "Due to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security regarding enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across the country are encouraged to allow extra time for check-in and boarding. Check-in will close 75 minutes before departure."

Akasa Air posted a similar notice on X, saying, "Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to their departure. This is to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process."

"Passengers must carry valid government-approved photo ID for airport entry. In addition to checked baggage, only one handbag weighing up to 7 kg will be permitted. All passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding."

IndiGo, India's largest airline, also issued a statement, "During these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are being implemented at all airports. Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

With the current geopolitical climate remaining unpredictable, aviation officials and airline staff are working in coordination with national security agencies to manage operations and keep passengers safe.

Due to increased tensions with Pakistan, Indian airlines suspended aircraft operations at more than two dozen airports in the country's northern and western regions this week.

Many states have also imposed school closures, border district blackouts, and a suspension of leave for police officers and administrators.

"Pakistan pushed the situation, and we just retaliated. The choice is with Pakistan. Our approach is not to escalate the situation; we only responded to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a briefing on Thursday evening.

