24 cases registered against drug peddlers in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 2 Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Baramulla District said on Friday that it registered 24 cases against drug peddlers last month.

“As many as 24 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 39 drug peddlers were arrested during January 2024 in Baramulla district,” police said.

Contraband substances worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from the drug peddlers.

“Last year, 75 drug peddlers were booked in 264 cases and seven properties of the drug peddlers worth Rs 3 crore were attached. It is a constant effort of J&K Police to ensure that society is kept free of the drug menace”, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor