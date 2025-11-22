24 phones, 12 gold chains stolen: Travis Scott's Mumbai concert hit by spate of thefts

Mumbai, Nov 22 Days after thefts at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai, there were similar reports of expensive phones and high-value gold chains being stolen during US rapper Travis Scott's concert at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai on November 19. Tardeo police said on Saturday that at least 24 mobile phones and 12 gold chains were reported stolen from the venue, prompting the registration of cases related to theft and chain snatching.

Officials said that 24 individuals have so far approached the police, and the number is likely to increase as more concertgoers come forward to report the loss of their expensive devices.

The police have registered offences under Sections 303 (theft) and 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and seven FIRs have been filed so far.

Authorities believe the thefts were carried out by a "coordinated gang" that typically targets large gatherings, using the dense crowds and high-energy atmosphere to steal costly phones and jewellery.

Officers noted that such gangs often monitor areas like BKC, Mahalaxmi and Goregaon, where major events are frequently held.

Investigators said the incidents occurred between 7.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m., during and immediately after the concert, when the movement of people was at its peak.

They added that limited CCTV coverage inside the arena has posed a challenge, but footage from entry and exit points, as well as surrounding areas, is being examined to identify suspects.

The November 19 event drew an exceptionally large turnout of fans eager to watch Travis Scott perform live.

Police personnel were present for crowd management, but the heavy footfall led to densely packed sections throughout the night.

Surrounded by an electrifying ambience, the concert experienced turmoil when an unexpected altercation erupted among some attendees, leading to a fierce confrontation.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.

This comes on the back of similar thefts at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai. The pop singer held two sold-out concerts in Mumbai on October 29 and 30, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to Mumbai police at least 73 mobile phones collectively worth Rs 23.85 lakh were stolen during the concert in Mumbai and police have registered 7 First Information Reports (FIRs) about the thefts at the concert.

