2405 NDPS cases registered in Haryana in one year: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, July 18 Haryana has intensified its campaign against drug abuse through effective law enforcement, comprehensive awareness campaigns, and continuous public support for de-addiction initiatives, Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad said on Thursday.

After virtually participating in the seventh high-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prasad said from January 2023 to March 2024 a total of 2,405 NDPS cases were registered, resulting in the arrest of 3,562 individuals.

Additionally, 24 preventive detention orders were issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS) Act, and property worth Rs 9.59 crore was seized.

The anti-drug campaign was also conducted in 10 vulnerable districts, and 35 narco-drug checks were carried out at interstate and interdistrict borders to curb drug trafficking.

Prasad said 96 awareness activities were conducted across 91 villages and 27 wards, with 38,973 participants. To strengthen de-addiction efforts in prisons, de-addiction centres have been established in 15 jails.

The state has taken a significant step in combating addiction at the grassroots through the Prahari initiative. At the village and ward levels, 7,523 addicts have been identified and encouraged to seek de-addiction.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, dedicated to addressing substance abuse issues, has provided professional help to 550 individuals, supporting them in their journey towards a drug-free life.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor