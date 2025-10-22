24,149 personnel deployed for monsoon relief operations in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 22 Amid heavy rains brought by the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu government has mounted a large-scale relief operation in Chennai, deploying 24,149 personnel and establishing 215 relief camps and 106 community kitchens to support affected residents, an official said on Wednesday.

According to an official release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed all District Collectors to take proactive safety measures to prevent hardship to the public as rain continues to lash several parts of the state.

Following the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 16, the Chief Minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai on October 19.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to expedite preparedness measures, ensure timely evacuation of residents in low-lying and coastal areas, and operate relief centres equipped with food, drinking water, and medical care.

In Chennai, 215 relief camps have been set up to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable zones.

Alongside this, 106 community kitchens have been set up to serve cooked meals to those affected by water-logging and flooding.

As of Wednesday, 68 of these kitchens were operational, providing breakfast to 1,46,950 people displaced or impacted by the rain, the release said.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which functions round the clock, has been responding promptly to grievances and emergency calls from the public received through the helpline number, 1913.

To ensure swift relief and rescue operations, 22,000 staff members from the Greater Chennai Corporation, including engineers, officers, and sanitation workers, have been deployed.

They are supported by 2,149 field staff from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, engaged in clearing water stagnation, operating motor pumps, and maintaining stormwater drains in flood-prone areas. Authorities have also positioned rescue equipment, boats, and emergency vehicles in strategic locations across the city.

Officials said the government remains on high alert, with all departments instructed to provide uninterrupted services and immediate assistance as rainfall continues across the region.

