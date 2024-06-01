24.25 pc polling in Bihar amid crippling heatwave

Patna, June 1 People are coming out to vote in Bihar despite the hot and humid conditions.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations and the Election Commission of India (ECI) registered 24.25 per cent polling till 11 A.M. in Bihar.

A maximum of 27.92 per cent polling was registered in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency while it was 27.68 per cent in Patliputra and 27.09 per cent in Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

The ECI registered 25.89 per cent voting in Buxar, 24.30 per cent in Nalanda, 22.09 per cent in Sasaram, 21.19 per cent in Arrah and 19.33 per cent in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

A bye-election is also taking place in the Agiaon Assembly constituency and the poll panel registered 19.20 per cent polling till 11 A.M. there.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre.

“We will win more than 300 seats in this election and will form the government at the Centre.

“Our issue is unemployment and joblessness of the youth. We have promised to provide jobs and people are voting for us because of it,” Yadav said while interacting with media persons in Patna and he rejected the Exit polls.

When asked whether he would attend the 3 P.M. meeting of the INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Saturday, he said that he would be a part of it.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in his native place Bakhtiyarpur, while BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav also exercised their franchise in Patna Sahib.

BJP's Patliputra Lok Sabha candidate Ramkripal Yadav also cast his vote on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor