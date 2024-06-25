24,500 units of blood collected on Gautam Adani’s birthday that can help over 73,500 patients

Ahmedabad, June 25 Around 24,500 units of blood (nearly 9,800 litres) were collected during the blood donation drive to mark the 62nd birthday of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, which can help more than 73,500 patients.

The collection this year surpassed last year’s 20,621 units of blood.

The drive was conducted in 152 cities across 21 states on Monday on the occasion of Gautam Adani’s birthday, said Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group.

Organised under the guidance of the Adani Healthcare team, the drive received an overwhelming response from the employees.

“I want to thank every member of our Adani family for their generous contribution to this noble cause. Their dedication, year after year, not only demonstrates their compassion but also reinforces our collective commitment to serve those in need,” said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation.

The collected blood can help more than 73,500 patients through the use of different components, such as whole blood, PCV, platelet concentrates, plasma, FFP, cryoprecipitate, and albumin.

The drive was organised in partnership with the blood banks of the Red Cross and government hospitals.

A team comprising over 2,000 doctors, paramedics, data operators, and staff of Adani companies played a key role in making the blood collection drive a big success, according to the Foundation.

Since 2011, Adani Foundation has been organising an annual blood donation drive to mark the birthday of the Group Chairman.

Adani Foundation is currently operating in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.

