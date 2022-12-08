2.46 lakh candidates recruited by UPSC, SSC in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh to RS

A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the last five years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, Singh said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year.

In a few cases, the minister said, "Minor variations may occur and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria, laid down in the notice of the examination."

Singh further said the occurrence of and filling of vacancies is a continuous process, per the requirement of various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government.

"Government has already issued instructions to all ministries and departments for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts," Singh added.

( With inputs from ANI )

