25 injured in Bengal road accident

Kolkata, Oct 1 At least 25 persons were severely injured as a tourist bus overturned in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Sunday.

Police sources said that the conditions of 11 such passengers is said to be critical and they are under treatment at Midnapore Medical College & Hospital.

A group of tourists were returning by a tourist bus of a private transport operator from Puri in Odisha.

When the bus reached the Ukunmari area at Narayangarh in West Bengal, the driver lost control and the bus overturned. The passengers were mainly residents of Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The cops of the local Narayangarh Police Station have reached the spot and taken up the investigation.

