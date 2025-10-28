25 teams deployed in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Montha: NDRF IG Narender Singh Bundela

New Delhi, Oct 28 As Cyclone Montha advances toward the Andhra Pradesh coast, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams across states expected to be affected, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, and its Inspector General Narender Singh Bundela on Tuesday emphasised that the force is fully prepared to mitigate the cyclone’s impact.

Speaking to IANS, IG Bundela said: "To deal with this cyclone, the Cabinet Secretary himself conducted and chaired a meeting a few days ago to review preparedness and coordination efforts, ensuring minimal impact."

He added that NDRF teams have been strategically pre-deployed in vulnerable coastal regions.

"We have deployed 25 NDRF teams in the states likely to be impacted - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall along the coastal areas, and the NDRF will immediately respond to any situation that arises afterwards," he said.

The IG further stated that state disaster management teams have also been mobilised and advisories have been issued by respective governments to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam issued its highest alert as the storm approached the coast. The great danger signal number 10 was hoisted at Kakinada Port, indicating severe cyclone conditions. The signal, the highest warning issued to ports, replaces danger signal number seven earlier in place.

In addition, great danger signal number nine was hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kalingapatnam, and Bheemunipatnam ports as the system continued to intensify over the Bay of Bengal.

With the cyclone expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged leaders and party members to assist the public during this critical time.

During a teleconference with NDA MPs, ministers, and MLAs, Naidu directed that all—from cadre to senior leaders—should remain available to support people in cyclone-affected areas.

"Cyclone Montha is moving toward the state, currently positioned around 270 km from Kakinada and advancing at a speed of 15 km per hour," the Chief Minister informed the participants.

In Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also conducted an inspection at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Command and Control Centre at Ripon Buildings to assess the city’s preparedness. Accompanied by senior officials from the Corporation and the Revenue Department, Stalin reviewed real-time data on rainfall intensity, vehicle movement in subways, and water levels in canals, rivers, and estuaries.

