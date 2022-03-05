25-year-old cricketer suffers heart attack in hospital

A video from Madhya Pradesh is currently going viral on social media. A 25-year-old youth was brought to the hospital for treatment. He had suffered a heart attack while sitting there and fell on the ground. He stopped breathing 40 times in an hour and a half, but the doctors saved his life. The incident is said to have taken place on February 21. The whole incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV camera.

A 25-year-old cricketer from Amla in Betul started having chest pains. At around 11 pm, his relatives rushed him to a nearby private hospital. The young man was sitting near the reception. The hospitalization process was underway. The doctor was also present. At the same time, the youth fell on the ground while sitting. At that point the doctors started giving him a cardiac massage. The young man started breathing 40 times during the one and a half hour period from the reception to the ICU.

After the doctor's efforts, the young man survived and was discharged from the hospital. Relatives brought him to Nagpur for further treatment. Where it is understood that there was 80% blockage in the heart of the youth. The youth underwent angiography. Had it not been for the timely treatment, the young man would have died. The relatives breathed a sigh of relief as the youth's condition improved. Doctor Shyam Soni, who specializes in 80 per cent blockage in the heart of a young person, said that on 21st February, a young man came for treatment. He is a state level cricketer. While sitting at the reception, he suffered a heart attack and fell on the ground. In one and a half hours, the youth stopped breathing more than 40 times. He was given an injection and cardiac massage. He was then given an electric shock which saved the life of the youth, he said. The youth was rushed to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment. It was revealed that there was 80% blockage in the heart of the youth. He has been successfully operated on and cured.