25-year-old woman commits suicide in UP's Balia

Lucknow, July 17 In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Balia District on Thursday.

Acting on the information about the suicide, a police team and a forensic team rushed to the spot and found the body of the young woman hanging with a dupatta from the ceiling.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Jha said the body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police also found a suicide note left at the spot by the deceased who has been identified as Priya Giri, daughter of Surender Giri, a resident of Narsinghpur.

The police said that the cause of the death of the woman will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination report is received.

The probe into the death will be conducted based on the autopsy report, the woman's suicide note and enquiry from the relatives of the deceased.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested in connection with several theft cases in Balia.

During a routine check, Nagra Police signalled a motorcycle-borne suspect to stop, but he tried to escape from the spot.

The accused was chased by the cops, following which he opened fire at the police.

The police fired back in self-defence, and one of the bullets hit the accused in the leg, forcing him to stop.

The accused was arrested and a .315 bore pistol, spent cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from him.

The accused was identified as Satish Saini, son of Munna Saini, a resident of Dukhauli.

Satish was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Balia, where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused was wanted in over 22 cases of theft, registered in Garhwal and Balia, including from a liquor shop.

In another crime in the state, a motorcycle-borne accused was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat on Thursday.

The accused had made away after committing loot on Wednesday evening, the police said.

In the gunfight this morning between the police and the man, a Constable sustained a wound in his hand and is undergoing treatment for the injury.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor