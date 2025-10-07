25 years in service, PM Modi thanks public for 'continuous trust and affection'

New Delhi, Oct 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked 25 years of public service and expressed gratitude to citizens for their "continuous trust and affection", vowing to work with renewed determination to fulfil the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of the Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all."

Reflecting on his early days in office, PM Modi recalled that the BJP had entrusted him with the responsibility of leading Gujarat in "very testing circumstances".

"The state was suffering due to a massive earthquake in the same year. The preceding years had witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability. Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope," he said.

He also remembered the words of his late mother on the day he took the oath.

"When I took oath as Chief Minister, I remember my mother telling me -- I do not have much understanding of your work, but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe," he said.

"I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue," he added.

The Prime Minister said his 25 years of service had been "filled with many experiences", during which India made "remarkable strides".

Talking about his tenure as Gujarat CM, he said, "When I took over, it was believed that Gujarat could never rise again. Common citizens, including farmers, complained about a lack of power and water. Agriculture was in the doldrums, and industrial growth was stagnant. From there, we all worked collectively to make Gujarat a powerhouse of good governance."

He said Gujarat, once a drought-prone state, became a top performer in agriculture and industry.

"The culture of trading expanded into robust industrial and manufacturing capacities. Regular curfews became a thing of the past. Social and physical infrastructure received a boost. It was very satisfying to be able to work with the people to achieve these outcomes," he said.

Reminiscing the year 2013, when he was declared the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, PM Modi said, "Those days, the nation was witnessing a crisis of trust and governance. The then UPA Government was synonymous with the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis."

He further said that during the UPA tenure, India was seen as a "weak link" in the global order; however, the people gave the NDA a thumping majority, ensuring that the alliance got an absolute majority, a first after three long decades.

Highlighting his government's achievements over the past 11 years, PM Modi said, "We, The People of India, have worked together and achieved many transformations. Our path-breaking efforts have empowered people from all across India, especially our Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hardworking Annadatas. Over 25 crore people have been removed from the clutches of poverty."

Underscoring India's global standing, he said, "Today, India is seen as a bright spot among major global economies. We are home to one of the largest healthcare and social security schemes in the world. Our farmers are innovating and ensuring that our nation is self-reliant."

Reiterating his call to adopt 'Swadeshi', the Prime Minister said, "We have undertaken extensive reforms, and the popular sentiment is to make India Aatmanirbhar across all sectors, reflecting in the clarion call of 'Garv Se Kaho, Yeh Swadeshi Hai'."

Concluding his post, PM Modi said that he is committed to the people.

"I once again thank the people of India for their continuous trust and affection. To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour, a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to come to realise our collective dream of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

