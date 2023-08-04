250 shanties bulldozed in Tauru area of Nuh in presence of security forces

Three days after the Nuh clash and subsequent mob violence in south Haryana, the Haryana police cleared encroachment on government land by Rohingya after Nuh violence. According to government official of Nuh, bulldozed huts were built illegally on SVP land for last four years. As per reports, 250 shanties were bulldozed in Tauru area of Nuh in presence of security forces.

#WATCH | Haryana administration removed illegal encroachments in Tauru of Nuh district yesterday pic.twitter.com/t6Do9ibIMg — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Adopting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath bulldozer “justice” system, the law enforcement agencies, however, could not justify the urgency of the demolitions during the current communal tension and curfew. Sources in the police revealed that the majority of mobsters who pelted stones in and around Tauru, and attacked shops and people, were from the settlement and had even shared photos or videos of their acts. Using CCTV footage and videos, the local police have identified the houses from where most of the stone pelting was orchestrated and went on to bulldoze the illegal encroachments. Similar drives, according to the police plan, will be carried out at all places, including Nalhar village, where mobsters attacked a VHP yatra and torched vehicles, said sources Over 50 properties in different parts of Nuh have been identified so far.Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “Demolition was carried out by relevant agencies and we provided police support.”

In the past, the Nuh police have also actively been attaching and demolishing illegal properties of notorious criminals, including cattle smugglers, illegal miners, extortionists, arms dealers and cyber criminals. So far, the local authorities have registered 45 FIRs, including three against objectionable videos celebrating the violence. A few FIRs clearly mention the mob raising slogans in favour of Pakistan. As many as 139 persons have been arrested in Nuh so far. Combing exercises have been conducted in villages like Mewli, Shikarpur, Jalalpur and Shingar. A special team of cyber experts had taken footage of all CCTV cameras installed across the yatra route. A total of 116 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs have been registered till Tuesday in different districts of Haryana to investigate the communal clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)