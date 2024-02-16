25,000 job recruitments in 70 days, claims Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 16 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday claimed that within 70 days of formation of the Congress-led government in the state, recruitment for 25,000 job positions was taken up.

He said this after handing over appointment orders to the selected teachers in Gurukulams at a programme held at L.B. Stadium.

For the second consecutive day, a programme to handover appointment letters was held at L.B. Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister and ministers had handed over appointment letters to over 13,000 newly recruited police constables.

The Chief Minister had earlier handed over appointment letters to nursing officers and Singareni employees.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government had completely neglected recruitment in the government departments. He remarked that after BRS lost the job in the state, people started getting jobs in Telangana.

He said as promised to the 30 lakh unemployed youth, the Congress government has taken up the recruitment process.

He assured them that recruitment will be taken up in a transparent manner through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the lines of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He said the Group I exam will be conducted soon.

"Why did the BRS not give jobs despite being in power for 3,650 days," he asked.

He alleged that 6,450 single teacher schools were closed in Tandas and remote villages during the BRS rule.

The Chief Minister stated that the government will soon take up teacher recruitment through "Mega DSC" and provide education facilities at the door steps of all the poor.

He announced all the Gurukulam schools will be brought under one umbrella.

Gurukulam schools for SCs, STs and minorities will be set up in one campus in a sprawling 20 acres of land in every Assembly constituency.

The government will take up this as a pilot project in Kodangal and implement the same model in all Assembly constituencies.

The officials are instructed to identify suitable places to establish the Gurukulams in all constituencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor