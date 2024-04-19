25.2 pc polling in UP till 11 am

Lucknow, April 19 An average of 25.2 per cent votes were cast in eight Lok Sabha seats till 11 am in Uttar Pradesh according to a release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer here.

The highest percentage of votes -- 29. 84 per cent -- were cast in Saharanpur while the lowest percentage of 20. 71 was reported from Rampur.

Polling has been going on peacefully, according to the CEO.

He said that malfunctioning in EVMs has also been reported in some places but the same was immediately rectified and polling was not disrupted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor