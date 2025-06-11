25th death anniv of Rajesh Pilot: Ex-CM Gehlot, Cong leaders attend prayer meet in Dausa

Jaipur, June 11 Veteran Congress leaders including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, came to Dausa on Wednesday to pay rich tributes to senior party leader and former Union minister, late Rajesh Pilot, on his 25th death anniversary.

A programme is being observed here with a Sarvadharma prayer meeting at the Rajesh Pilot memorial in Zerota-Bhandana village, Dausa.

Congress workers and senior leaders from across the country, including Gehlot, have gathered to pay tribute, said party leaders.

The event, organised by Sachin Pilot, son of the late leader, has seen the arrival of many top Congress leaders from Delhi and various districts of Rajasthan.

The atmosphere at the Smriti Smarak was filled with devotion till the time of filing of this report, as bhajan artists performed soulful renditions like "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" during the multi-faith prayer session.

Rajesh Pilot, a stalwart of the Congress party and a prominent leader from eastern Rajasthan, tragically passed away in a road accident on June 11, 2000 near Bhandaana village while travelling from Dausa to Jaipur.

He had first been elected as MP from Bharatpur in 1980 and served in key ministerial roles at the Centre.

The memorial in Zerota was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda years ago.

Gehlot's return to the site today, at the invitation of Sachin Pilot, has drawn political attention. Many view the gathering of Gehlot faction leaders at Pilot’s call as a potential signal of shifting equations within the state Congress leadership. The ceremony included a two-minute silence to pay homage to Rajesh Pilot.

The flow of leaders continues, reflecting his enduring legacy and influence in Rajasthan and the Congress party.

Among those present at the condolence meeting were his wife and former MP Rama Pilot, Congress Rajasthan incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Bharatpur MP Sanjana Jatav, Karauli-Dholpur MP Bhajanlal Jatav, Jhunjhunu MP Brijendra Ola, Hindaun MLA Anita Jatav, Manish Yadav, Omprakash Hudla, Dheeraj Gurjar, Indraj Gurjar, Nirmal Chaudhary, Naseem Akhtar Insaf, Rakesh Pareek, Savita Meena, B.D. Kalla, Udaylal Anjana, Ganga Devi, G.R. Khatana, Joginder Awana, P.R. Meena, Laxman Meena, and Prashant Bairwa.

In addition, Mahila Congress National President Alka Lamba, MP Murarilal Meena, MLA Ramniwas Gaonriya, Deendayal Bairwa, former MP Badriram Jakhar, MLA Suresh Modi, former minister Mamta Bhupesh, Hemaram Chaudhary, Harish Chaudhary, and Mukesh Bhakar also marked their presence.

