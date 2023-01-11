26 trains running late due to fog: Northern Railway
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2023 08:10 AM 2023-01-11T08:10:22+5:30 2023-01-11T13:45:02+5:30
Almost 26 trains were running late on Wednesday as severe fog engulfed many states of North India, affecting visibility.
According to officials of Northern Railway, Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Amritsar Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, and Dr Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express were running late by up to 2 hours.
While Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Katihar-Amritsar Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, and Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express were running late by 3 hours.
The officials added that Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Gaya-New Delhi MahabodhiExpress, and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, were late by 4 hours.
Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, and Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special were also running late by 6 hours.
Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Samapark Kranti Express, Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express, Hyderbad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, and Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express are late by 1.15, 7, 2.45, 2.30, 10, 6.30, 1.45, 2.30, 3.30, 8.30 hours, respectively.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor