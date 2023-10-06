26-year-old man collapses during garba session in Surat, dies

Surat, Oct 6 A 26-year-old man collapsed and died while practicing garba at a community hall in Surat.

Raj Modi, resident of Palanpur village, was practicing traditional Garba dance at the community hall of the Surat Municipal Corporation in the city on Wednesday when he abruptly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed while seated on a chair, police said.

His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination suggested that he may have suffered a heart attack.

After getting information about the incident, the police arrived at the hospital to gather vital information. A doctor who was part of the autopsy team revealed that, based on initial observations, a heart attack is suspected as the primary cause of death.

"We have taken additional precautions by sending specific samples to the FSL office for in-depth testing," he confirmed.

The body was transferred to the New Civil Hospital for a comprehensive post-mortem examination, which was conducted the following day.

In a bid to further corroborate their findings, samples were diligently dispatched to the forensic laboratory for detailed analysis.

Raj Modi, the only child of his parents who had recently completed his Mechanical Engineering degree in Surat, was employed at a car showroom's service station.

He had plans to pursue further studies in London, scheduled for December.

