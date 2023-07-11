26-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur

New Delhi [India], July 11 : A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was stabbed at the MB Road bus stand near the MCD toilet on Monday morning.

The Police received a PCR call regarding the incident at 10:24 p.m. on Monday, said the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot to find out that one unknown person had been stabbed with a knife by someone, and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as Vikas, a native of district Saran in Bihar, who used to work as a lift operator of the foot over bridge lift near the MCD toilet in Pul Prahladpur, said police.

“The crime team was called to the incident place, an inspection of the crime scene and photographs were done, and exhibits were lifted up and seized. On reaching Batra hospital, the unknown person was found admitted and declared dead due to stab injuries on the head, left thigh, and left groyne,” the police said.

The body was preserved in the hospital mortuary, and exhibits sealed by the doctor were taken into possession. On reaching back to the incident place, a search of the room of deceased was carried out.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

