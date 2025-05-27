26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana seeks NIA court's nod to speak to family on phone

New Delhi, May 27 Pakistani-Canadian national and Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, on Tuesday, filed a petition in a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, seeking permission to speak with his family members over phone from jail.

The NIA Special Court is likely to take up his plea for hearing on Wednesday.

In his plea, Rana claimed that his interaction with the family members was needed as they would be concerned about his well-being.

Last month, a similar request filed by Rana was rejected by the NIA court.

On April 24, Special Judge Chander Jit Singh rejected Rana's application seeking permission to speak with his family.

The court arrived at the decision after the anti-terror agency opposed his plea.

During the hearing, the NIA contended that Rana could share crucial information with family members if allowed to speak with them.

Rana, a former officer of the Pakistan Army's Medical Corps, was extradited to India from the US recently to stand trial in the Mumbai terror attack, which left 166 people dead and hundreds injured on November 26, 2008.

On May 9, the Special court sent Rana to judicial custody till June 6, marking a temporary break in questioning by the NIA.

On May 3, the NIA had collected voice and handwriting samples of Rana in the judge's presence as a precursor to match them with recordings of his telephonic discussions with 26/11 co-accused David Coleman Headley, an official said.

Rana is suspected to have passed on to Headley handwritten notes sharing instructions, coordinates, and maps which were used to scout 26/11 targets.

During his NIA remand, Rana was also questioned by Mumbai Police officers.

During the questioning, Rana claimed that he had "no connection whatsoever" with the planning or execution of the attack.

He also claimed that his childhood friend and co-accused Headley was solely responsible for the reconnaissance and planning aspects of 26/11.

Headley is currently in a US jail.

Headley, who turned approver in the case, had earlier admitted to conducting recce missions across India, including in Mumbai, on behalf of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

During questioning, Rana said that apart from Mumbai and Delhi, he had also travelled to Kerala.

When asked about the purpose of his visit to Kerala, he claimed he had gone there to meet a known acquaintance and had provided the individual's name and address to the agency.

