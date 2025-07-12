27 cops suspended in UP's Saharanpur for skipping Kanwar Yatra duty

Saharanpur, July 12 In a stern move to enforce discipline during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, as many as 27 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur District have been suspended for remaining absent without permission during their deployment for the yatra duty.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari ordered the suspension with immediate effect, citing serious indiscipline and negligence during a period deemed critical for public safety.

"No negligence of any kind will be tolerated in the Kanwar Yatra, and the Saharanpur Police Administration is completely on alert mode regarding this," SSP Tiwari said.

The suspended personnel include a Sub-Inspector, 10 Head Constables -- three of whom are women -- and three attendants.

The absence of these officials from active duty during the peak of the Yatra season prompted swift administrative action.

SSP Tiwari himself has been conducting late-night inspections and patrolling along Kanwar routes to assess on-ground arrangements.

He also visited Route No. 02 of the Kanwar Yatra -- from Bhagwanpur to Fatehpur Chhutmalpur Kalsia Behat Mirzapur -- which typically sees fewer Kanwariyas.

He issued necessary instructions to the officers on duty and reiterated that any laxity in performing duties would not be spared.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining order during the massive religious pilgrimage, the SSP made it clear that dereliction of duty -- especially when police presence is crucial for ensuring public safety -- goes against administrative directives and will face strong disciplinary action.

The Kanwar Yatra, a month-long religious pilgrimage during the holy Shravan period, witnesses millions of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travelling to sacred sites like Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Sultanganj's Ajgaibinath Temple to collect holy water from the Ganga.

To manage the influx and ensure public safety, the Uttar Pradesh Police has ramped up security.

As per the guidelines issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, deployments include 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 Inspectors, 13,520 Sub-Inspectors, 39,965 Head Constables and Constables, 1,486 women Sub-Inspectors, 8,541 women Constables and Head Constables, 50 companies of the Central Police Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and 1,424 Home Guards. Special arrangements have also been made for 24/7 patrolling, with UP-112 vehicles actively mobilised.

Safety guidelines for the Kanwar Yatra mandate that devotees walk only on the left side of highways and that food and rest camps be established at least 20 feet away from the roads.

Authorities have warned against overspeeding and reckless driving and have rolled out enhanced safety measures, especially for women Kanwariyas. Swift action is promised in case of any complaints of indecent behaviour.

In addition, to safeguarding public health and ensuring fairness, food quality inspections are underway.

Hotels and dhabas along the route are being monitored in coordination with the Food Department, and the mandatory display of food item rates is being enforced to prevent overcharging.

