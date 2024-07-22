27 Jharkhand labourers stranded in Cameroon return home safely

Ranchi, July 22 Twenty-seven labourers from Jharkhand, who were stranded in Cameroon, have returned safely to their home state.

The labourers from Giridih, Hazaribag, and Bokaro districts were working on a construction project in Cameroon since March 29, but were not paid their wages and were forced to work against their will.

After a video message from the labourers seeking intervention from the Jharkhand and Central governments, the state Labour Department wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs, which intervened to resolve the issue.

The company paid the pending wages to the labourers and allowed them to return home.

The labourers arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night and returned to their respective homes on Monday. They also expressed gratitude to the Central and state governments for their safe return and payment of pending wages.

The labourers who returned home include Shukra Mahto, Ramesh Mahto, Vijay Kumar Mahto, Daulat Kumar Mahto, Teklal Mahto, Chhatradhari Mahto, Bhikhan Mahto, Chintamani Mahto, Mohan Mahto, Deglal Mahto, Govind Mahto, Churaman Mahto, Jagdish Mahto, Murari Mahto, Lakhiram, Pusan Mahto, Kamlesh Kumar Mahto, Mahesh Kumar Mahto, Damodar Mahto, Mukund Kumar Nayak, Parmeshwar Mahto, Anu Mahto, Dhaneshwar Mahto, and Shital Mahto.

