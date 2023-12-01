27 marginal seats in focus amid winds of change in Telangana

Published: December 1, 2023

New Delhi, Nov 30 In the 119-member Telangana Assembly, marginal seats can be crucial when it comes to government formation, as per the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll.

Out of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state, 27 are marginal seats where pro-incumbency and anti-incumbency factors put forth two prospects.

In scenario one, if all marginal seats go anti-incumbent, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to get 29 to 41 seats, the Congress 67 to 79 seats, the BJP 4 to 8 seats, while others may win 3 to 7 seats.

In scenario two, if all marginal seats go pro-incumbent, the BRS is likely to win 54 to 66 seats, the Congress 40 to 52 seats, the BJP 7 to 11 seats, while others may get 1 to 5 seats.

As per the Exit Poll, out of the 27 marginal seats within the same vote share, the Congress is likely to win 11 seats, the ruling BRS also 11, followed by 3 for the BJP and others 2.

Voting for Telangana Assembly concluded on Thursday, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

