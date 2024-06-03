27 nurses from Meghalaya set to begin their professional career in Japan

Shillong, June 3 The Overseas Nursing Job Fair held in August last year has turned out to be a major turning point for 27 nurses from Meghalaya, who are all set to begin their professional journey in Japan after completing Japanese language training, officials said on Monday.

With their newly acquired skills, the nurses would be placed across various hospitals and care homes in Japan, a Meghalaya government official said, adding that 14 more nurses have been placed in various institutes in Singapore as well.

As part of the 'Skills Meghalaya' scheme, the state government is providing Rs 50,000 to each candidate through the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), aiming to cover 300 nurses in the coming years.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Monday after meeting with the teachers and students involved in this initiative: “It is great to see nurses from the state move out and serve people overseas.

"We are sending them with all our blessings and hope to hear positive stories about them. I also urge others to come forward and take the opportunity, not only to earn a livelihood overseas, but also to enhance their knowledge and career.”

The Skills Meghalaya initiative aims to equip the youth with much-needed skills. The programme, organised by MSSDS and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, collaborates with potential firms to provide language training and job placement opportunities.

For language training and cultural immersion, the 27 nurses registered with NAVIS, a Bengaluru-based human resource development firm.

Twenty-five of them cleared the N4 and N5 exams on their first attempt, and have received employment offers. Five nurses have already received their visas, of which two travelled to Japan on May 27.

The visas of the remaining nurses are currently being processed.

An MoU was signed with four firms on December 7, 2023, to facilitate language training and job placements in various countries, including Japan, the UK, Singapore, and the UAE.

