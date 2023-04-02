28 foreign nationals deported for overstaying in Delhi

New Delhi, April 2 A total of 28 foreign nationals who were found staying in the national capital illegally have been sent back to their respective countries last month, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said a police team was tasked with identifying the foreign nationals who were staying in the city illegally, and involved in drug peddling.

The team had identified at least 28 foreign nationals who were staying illegally in Delhi, following which all were apprehended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor