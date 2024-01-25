29 Delhi Police bravehearts honoured with medals for exceptional service

New Delhi, Jan 25 In recognition of their exemplary service and valour, 29 officers and personnel of the Delhi Police have been honoured with medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.

Among the commendations that were announced on Thursday are nine Medals for Gallantry, including one awarded posthumously, three President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service.

The recipients of the Medal for Gallantry include the late Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal Meena, who displayed extraordinary valour on January 4, 2023. In response to a PCR call at Mayapuri police station, where a woman reported a robbery and threat involving her husband's mobile phone, Meena was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, he identified the alleged thief, Anish, and successfully apprehended him.

However, while being taken to the police station, Anish suddenly attacked ASI Meena with a concealed knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Meena bravely confronted the assailant, ensuring his capture and preventing escape until additional support arrived.

Meena was admitted to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar where he battled for his life before succumbing to his injuries on January 8, 2023.

Lalit Mohan Negi, ACP, was honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Negi's commendable contributions include overseeing 35 encounter operations that resulted in the elimination of 49 terrorists, including 11 Pakistani extremists and various underworld/interstate gangsters.

Negi's investigative prowess shines through in solving high-profile cases such as the attack on the Indian Parliament, the Red Fort shootout, twin blasts in Liberty and Satyam cinema, serial bomb blasts in Delhi in 2008 and the Jama Masjid terrorist attack case.

He also solved the case concerning the attack on an Israeli diplomat in Delhi, the attack on Sena Bhawan, North Block, Delhi BSF Headquarters, the German Bakery Blast, Chinnaswamy Stadium Blast, serial blasts in Pune in 2012, the murder of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu, the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and several cases involving murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, extortion, among others.

Negi's role led to the arrest of terrorists from different outfits, numerous underworld/interstate criminals, and the recovery of over 1000 illegal arms/ammunition, more than 1,400 kg of heroin/methamphetamine, lakhs of fake currency notes, explosive items including IEDs, and hand grenades.

