29 injured as temporary structure near JLN stadium collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 Twenty-nine people were injured after a temporary structure, being installed for a wedding ceremony, at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapsed on Saturday morning, police said.

Sharing the details, Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said that a call was received at 11:21 a.m. about the collapse of a temporary structure in JLN stadium.

“On spot, a temporary tent structure at gate no-2 had collapsed and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Garg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said that one pandal for marriage under preparation at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at gate no. 2 had fallen and a call regarding the incident was received around 11:15 a.m.

“Total 29 people were injured, of which 18 were sent to AIIMS while 11 to Safdarjung hospital for treatment. As of now, no causality has been reported. Police, fire department personnel and ambulances are there on the spot for other rescue efforts,” said the DCP.

