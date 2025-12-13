2nd arrest: Trinamool activist held in mysterious death of Sandeshkhali witness’s son

Kolkata, Dec 13 The police on Saturday arrested another person in connection with the mysterious death of Satyajit Ghosh, the younger son of Bhola Ghosh, who is a key witness in a criminal case against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The arrested person has been identified as Uttam Sardar aka Sushanta, a Trinamool Congress activist in Sandeshkhali and also a once close confidant of Sheikh Shahjahan.

He was also arrested earlier in connection with the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer and their accompanying central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel in front of Shahjahan’s residence in January last year.

Sardar is the second person to be arrested by the Basirhat district police in connection with the mishap in which the witness’s son was killed.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested a person named Ruhul Kuddus Sheikh in connection with the case.

However, neither Sardar nor Ruhul is among the eight persons named in the written complaint filed earlier this week by Bhola Ghosh at the Nazat police station, which falls under the Basirhat district police limits.

In the complaint, Ghosh alleged that eight individuals had conspired to stage the road accident, claiming that he was the intended target as a key witness against Shahjahan, once described locally as the terror of Sandeshkhali. The first two names mentioned in the written complaint are those of Sheikh Shahjahan and his wife, Taslima Bibi.

After the arrest of Sardar and Ruhul, Ghosh claimed that the Basirhat police were not conducting a proper investigation.

Satyajit Ghosh died on Wednesday after a truck rammed into the vehicle in which he was travelling, along with his father Bhola Ghosh, to the district court to record the latter’s statement against Shahjahan.

Bhola had a narrow escape, while the driver of the vehicle, Shahnur Molla, also died in the accident.

Bhola Ghosh has claimed that the truck accident was aimed at him and not his son. “I was the target because I am one of the main witnesses against Shahjahan,” he said earlier.

