2nd Vande Bharat train between Hubballi and Pune to start soon: Pralhad Joshi  

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 9 As a Ganeshotsav gift to the southern state of Karnataka, the Central government has announced the running of a second Vande Bharat express train between Hubballi in the state and Pune in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Central government announced support prices for crops like paddy, urad, soybean, and sunflower before the festival. This time it has given another gift by approving the Vande Bharat train service between Hubballi and Pune, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have cleared the commencement of the second Vande Bharat train service between Hubballi and Pune," Joshi said.

Pralhad Joshi had written to Ashwini Vaishnaw in the first week of July, urging him to take steps to start Vande Bharat train service between Hubballi and Pune.

The Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities are recognised as the major commercial sites in the state after Bengaluru. Joshi had drawn the Central government's attention to the fact that the Vande Bharat train service would be beneficial for the commercial and industrial development of this region.

He also told the Railway Minister that this route would be crucial for connecting Hubballi with Mumbai as well, pushing for the start of the Vande Bharat train service.

Joshi mentioned that the railway department would soon announce the inauguration date and schedule for the Vande Bharat train service.

On behalf of the people of North Karnataka, the Union Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw for this significant contribution to the development of the railway sector in the region.

