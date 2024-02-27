3 Actresses Killed After Vehicle Hits Roadside Tree in Odisha

At least three women artistes of a theatre group were killed and four others injured on Monday as their vehicle skidded off the road and hit a roadside tree in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said. The accident took place near Ostapur area when their SUV hit a roadside tree, a senior officer said.

The three women died on the spot and the four injured persons were taken to the Kendrapara Hospital, he said. Three of the injured persons were critical and shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The accident occurred when the members of the theatre group were returning to Cuttack after their programme in Naranpur village