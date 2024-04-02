3 aides of terrorists arrested from Sopore in J&K

Srinagar, April 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces arrested three aides of terrorists from Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla District and recovered a pistol and other incriminating materials from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

“Police along with the Army (22RR) and CRPF (179BN) at a joint checkpoint established at Fruit Mandi crossing, noticed three suspicious persons attempting to flee from the spot, but the alert joint party apprehended them tactfully," police said.

The arrested men have been identified as Faisal Ahmad Kachroo, resident of Baba Yousuf Sopore, Aquib Mehraj Kana, resident of Sangrama Sopore and Adil Akber Gojree, resident of Kushal Matoo Sopore.

"During the search, a pistol, mobile phones and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession," police said.

"It’s pertinent to mention here that the trio failed to justify the contents of their phones, which contained incriminating evidence," police said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor