3 arrested for posing as Crime Branch personnel to extort money

Gurugram, Oct 8 Three persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officials to extort money, a police officer said here on Sunday.

The three accused demanded Rs 10,000 per month from a driver of a liquor vend to ferry liquor in the DLF Phase-1 area.

The arrested suspects, identified as Rohit, Akshay and Rahul were arrested on Saturday from near Iffco Chowk.

Based on a complaint given by a manager of the liquor shop, a case was registered against the suspect at the DLF Phase-1 police station and nabbed the accused, police said.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle from the culprits and sent them behind the bar.

