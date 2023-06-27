3 arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Three people were arrested for stabbing a man multiple times to death in a suspected case of money dispute here in New Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who fled after the murder, have been identified as Dev Rajput (22), Anurag Shood (19), and Aniket Sharma (22), all residents of village Badli, New Delhi, as per police.

The alleged murder took place on June 23.

A case of murder under sections 302/324/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three persons at the Samaypur Badli police station in Outer North District, Delhi on June 23 on the day of the murder.

Acting on a tip-off, the special staff of the Outer district conducted a raid at Deepali Chowk, Rani Bagh area, and the three were apprehended, officials said.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime.

"The accused trio revealed they had murdered one Vikki on June 23 by stabbing him with a knife," police said.

"Rajput told investigators he had taken money from Vikki. When he asked him to return the money, he started to get irritated," an official said.

To get rid of him, the accused made a plan to eliminate Vikky, as per the police

The accused waylaid the deceased on June 23 on his way back home, police said.

"Dev Rajput hold the deceased Vikki from behind while Aniket stabbed him multiple times on his face, chest, and stomach," police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials said.

Further investigations are underway.

