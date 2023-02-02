3 arrested in Noida for online drug smuggling

Noida, Feb 2 Police in Noida have arrested three men for online drug smuggling.

The three identified as Praveen from Ghaziabad, Sourav from Gurugram and Sandeep from Noida were arrested in Sector 59 near the metro station on Wednesday while they were out for the delivery of the narcotics.

The police recovered nearly 13 kg of marijuana, 6 gm of cocaine and Rs 15,520 in cash from their possession.

The cost of the recovered drugs is estimated to be Rs 3,60,000.

Station in-charge, Sector 58, said that narcotics were found from the bags of the accused, who confessed to their crime after interrogation.

According to the police, the three had delivered drugs in several places in Noida after receiving orders online.

