3 back-to-back earthquakes jolt Jaipur

Jaipur, July 21 Three back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jaipur on Friday, but there was no immediate report of any damages.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck at 4.09 a.m.

The second 3.1-magnitude aftershock occurred at 4.22 a.m., followed by the third 3.4-magnitude tremor at 4.25 a.m., the Centre said.

The back-to-back quakes triggered panic among the residents of the state capital,many running out of their homes as a result.

After the earthquakes, there was power outage in many areas of the city.

