3 back to back earthquakes rock Ladakh & J&K
By IANS | Published: December 18, 2023 05:42 PM2023-12-18T17:42:14+5:302023-12-18T17:45:09+5:30
Srinagar, Dec 18 Three back to back earthquakes rocked the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on Monday, while no report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.
A Met Department statement said that the first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.48 p.m. in Ladakh region with the epicentre in Kargil district. A second earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale again occurred in Ladakh region at 4.01 p.m.
The third earthquake occurred in Kishtwar area of J&K’s Doda district at 4.18 p.m., measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor