3 charred to death, 2 injured in Bihar fire incident

Patna, Nov 25 Three people were charred to death while two others sustained injuries after fire erupted at a residential house in East Champaran district of Bihar.

The incident occurred at the house of Subodh Pandit, located near State Bank of India Godasahan branch. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit and as a big stock of cotton was kept inside the house, it caught fire and intensified the flame which soon engulfed the entire house.

Eyewitnesses said that there were five persons inside the residential house when incident took place. The neighbours tried to douse the flames but failed and subsequently fire brigade officials doused the flame after two hours.

In the incident, three persons were charred to death and two were badly injured.

The deceased have been identified as Raushan Pandit (25), his wife Savita Devi (22) and while the identification of the third person is being ascertained. The injured persons were identified as Subodh Pandit, father of Raushan Pandit and Shalu Kumari.

The injured persons have been admitted to Sadar Hospital Motihari and their conditions is said to be critical.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor