3 children drown while bathing in flood water in Delhi's Mukundpur

At least three children drowned while bathing in flood water in Delhi's Mukundpur on Friday.The children drowned in a ditch at a metro construction site after they jumped in it to have a bath. The mishap occurred around 3:00 in the afternoon. Soon after the incident, the trio were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10) and Ashish (13). Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last few days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city. Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Central Water Commission, a government body to take urgent measures to mitigate the imminent crisis