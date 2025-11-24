3 children killed, 2 injured as car plunges into pond in Bengal's Uluberia

Kolkata, Nov 24 In a tragic incident, three children were killed and two others injured after a pool car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a pond. The incident took place in Uluberia in Howrah district on Monday afternoon. The police have detained the driver of the car.

According to police sources, the accident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. The car was returning from a local school with five students on board.

It was learnt that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Bahira village. According to locals, the car was moving fast and appeared to be trying to overtake another vehicle.

The car carrying the students went straight into a pond and submerged. Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts. Police were informed, and divers were later deployed in the pond.

After some time, all five students were rescued and taken to Uluberia's Sarat Chandra Medical College and Hospital. Doctors examined the three and declared them dead. The deceased students have been identified as Shouvik Das (11), Ishika Mandal (7) and Arin Das (9).

All three were residents of the area. The remaining two injured students are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident created a stir in the locality. Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police Subimal Paul said the driver of the vehicle has been detained and is being questioned by investigating officers.

He said the police are trying to ascertain why the car lost control and whether the accident occurred due to a mechanical fault or some other reason.

A section of locals claimed that the vehicle fell into the pond while "racing" with another car.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom has descended on the Uluberia area. Locals said such a tragedy, claiming the lives of three children, has deeply shocked the neighbourhood.

