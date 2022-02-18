3 college students killed in Telangana accident

Hyderabad, Feb 18 Three college students were killed and one injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling overturned near the Marchal village in Kalwakurthy mandal.

Four students of a private college in Hyderabad were returning after attending the wedding of a friend. The deceased were identified as Kiranmayi (19), Sirisha (21) and Arvind (23). Another student Renuka was critically injured and was admitted to a local hospital.

Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the government hospital at Kalwakurthy for autopsy. The deceased hailed from Nalgonda district and were staying in a college hostel in Hyderabad.

A police officer said the preliminary investigations show that the vehicle overturned and fell by the roadside as the person at the wheel lost control apparently due to over speed.

The students were returning to Hyderabad after attending the wedding of a friend in the Bandonipally village in Veldanda mandal in Nagarkurnool district.

