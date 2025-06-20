3-day Shoolini Goddess fair begins in Himachal with traditional fervour

Solan, June 20 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the century-old Shoolini fair here on Friday with tens of thousands people joined the palanquin of Goddess Shoolini who moved in a procession for the sojourn of her elder sister Goddess Durga’s place located in the town.

A colourful procession that started from the Shoolini temple marked the beginning of three-day fair named after Goddess Shoolini, the presiding deity of Solan.

The palanquin procession of the deity, a central highlight of the festivities, drew crowds who lined streets to pay their respects and seek blessings of the deity.

The Chief Minister participated in festivities by offering prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people. He shouldered the palanquin and joined the Shobha Yatra and showered flowers on the palanquin as a gesture of reverence.

The Chief Minister also released a souvenir to mark the event brought out by the fair organising committee.

Prominent artistes will perform during the fair to entertain the audience in the evening.

In a first in 2008, the procession of the Shoolini fair lacked traditional appeal as the palanquin of Goddess Shoolini that had only one idol, instead of three, as two of them were stolen from the Shoolini temple.

Of the eight idols in the Shoolini temple, only three were traditionally taken out in the palanquin during the fair. It is believed that the fair was started over a century ago by the then ruler of the erstwhile Baghat state to promote trade and cultural activities in the region.

Himachal Pradesh has over 2,000 temples and monasteries that are centuries old. Of these, 60 are under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), while 31 are under the control of the state’s Language, Art and Culture Department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor