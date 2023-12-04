3 dead in Assam road accident

Guwahati, Dec 4 At least three people were killed and three other critically injured when the car they were travelling in hit a stationary truck was parked on the side of the road in Assam's Morigaon district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night near the Bangaldhara area.

According to police, the car, en route to Nagaon, was completely destroyed in the crash due to the extreme impact.

Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the Morigaon Civil Hospital, while one died on the spot.

The victims, who were all from Uttar Pradesh, were identified as Yunis Chand, Mohammad, and Shehzad.

The three critically injured persons are receiving treatment at the hospital.

